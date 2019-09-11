Apple helps lift tech sector in early action

Stocks edge forward in early trade, helped by Apple a day after it unveiled three new iPhones along with a new Apple Watch and a TV subscription service; S&P and Dow both +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

China released a list of U.S. products it will exempt from the higher tariff rate, but the list did not include pork or soybeans.

European bourses trade higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% , Germany's DAX +0.6% and France's CAC +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In the U.S., gains in Apple ( +1.8% ) help give the tech sector ( +0.5% ) with a much-needed lift after starting the week with a big drop amid a strong market rotation away from growth-oriented shares into underappreciated value companies.

The financial ( -0.6% ), materials ( -0.4% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.3% ) sectors are early market laggards.

U.S. Treasury yields tick higher, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.67% and the 10-year yield 3 bps higher to 1.73%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 98.68.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.3% to $57.60/bbl.

Still ahead: wholesale trade, EIA petroleum inventories