Adial Pharma up 12% on confirmed product supply for late-stage study

Thinly traded nano cap Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL +11.5% ) is up on more than triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 124K shares, in apparent response to its announcement that ~52K blister packs of previously manufactured tablets of lead candidate AD04 (ondansetron) have passed retesting and will be used in its Phase 3 clinical trial in genetically targeted patients with alcohol use disorder.

The company says the retest data showed a "very stable" drug product that may achieve a commercial shelf life of five years.

Ondansetron is the active ingredient in GlaxoSmithKline's Zofran, used to prevent chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting.