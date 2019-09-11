Banc of California to record $35M charge-off in Q3

Banc of California (BANC -9.4% ) plunges at the open after disclosing it will record a $35M specific loan loss provision and related charge-off related to a line of credit originated in 2017 to a borrower engaged in the financing of California liquor licenses.

According to an SEC complaint, ANI Development, which guaranteed the line of credit, and Champion-Cain, ANI's principal, operated a $300M scheme that defrauded several investors including BANC's borrower.

BANC also expects to incur a $1.1M charge for a cancellation of a swap contract associated with the loan.

BANC estimates a $27.9M after-tax impact of the provision and the swap cancellation for Q3, or $0.54/share; at $35M, the charge-off is equivalent to 0.52% of BANC's $6.7B gross loan portfolio as of June 30.