Fortuna Silver Mines -6% post bought deal financing

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM -6.5% ) entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank, for purchase on a "bought deal" basis, $40M of senior subordinated unsecured convertible debentures.

Underwriters have an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional US$6M of Debentures.

The Debentures will mature October 31, 2024, with a conversion price of $5/share.

The Company will use the net proceeds for working capital in relation to the start-up of the Lindero project and for general working capital purposes.