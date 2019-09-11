Wells Fargo confident on Coca-Cola

Wells Fargo walks away from a meeting with Coca-Cola (KO +0.1% ) CFO John Murphy with increased confidence on its Outperform rating and $60 PT on the beverage stock.

Analyst Bonnie Herzog and team think Coca-Cola's topline growth is sustainable and see margin expansion amid a disciplined resource allocation environment. The Costa business is still seen as an exciting growth opportunity and provides KO with the ability to play across multiple platforms.

"All in, despite a stretched valuation (KO is trading at a FY20 P/E multiple of 23.5x, 9% above its 3-yr historical avg), we see further upside in the stock as KO's momentum continues," advises Herzog.