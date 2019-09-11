Lovesac jumps 20% on Q2 results beats
Sep. 11, 2019 10:33 AM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)LOVEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- The Lovesac (LOVE +20.3%) reported Q2 sales growth of 44.8% Y/Y to $48.15M, Comparable showroom sales increased 31.8% and Internet sales increased 71.5%.
- Q2 Gross margin declined by 321 bps to 50.4%, decrease was driven by impact of the 10% China tariffs partially offset by reduced costs of Sactionals and Sacs products.
- Q2 Net loss reduced to $4.77M, from $6.97M a year ago.
- Adj. EBITDA loss expended to $3.3M, from $2M a year ago.
- SG&A expenses were $22M (+7.3% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 45.6%, down by 1,591 bps.
- Net Cash used in operating activities was $23.04M, compared to $13.29M a year ago.
- Company opened two new showrooms during the quarter.
- “Given our first half performance and our plans for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating our full year outlook for 40% to 45% revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA”, commented Shawn Nelson, CEO.
- Previously: Lovesac EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (Sept. 11)