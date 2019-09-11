Food retail prices under pressure from Walmart

A survey by Wells Fargo indicates that Walmart (WMT -0.4% ) has remained aggressive on pricing in the grocery business this month.

The firm reports Walmart's basket slipped 1.5% in price during September from August and is down 1.7% compared to a year ago. The lower grocery prices at Walmart compare to flat prices at Kroger (KR -1.7% ) in September for its comparable basket and prices that are up 0.7% YTD.

Weakening CPI data and Walmart's incremental ramp in price intensity are seen as negatives for the food retail space in general.