Food retail prices under pressure from Walmart

A survey by Wells Fargo indicates that Walmart (WMT -0.4%) has remained aggressive on pricing in the grocery business this month.
The firm reports Walmart's basket slipped 1.5% in price during September from August and is down 1.7% compared to a year ago. The lower grocery prices at Walmart compare to flat prices at Kroger (KR -1.7%) in September for its comparable basket and prices that are up 0.7% YTD.
Weakening CPI data and Walmart's incremental ramp in price intensity are seen as negatives for the food retail space in general.
Related stocks: Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO +4.3%), Ingles Markets (IMKTA +1.7%), Target (TGT +0.2%), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -1%), Casey's General Stores (CASY -0.4%).
