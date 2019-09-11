Starbucks says no SEC inquiry

Starbucks (SBUX +0.1% ) says there is no inquiry taking place by the Securities Exchange Commission for financial reporting irregularities and that it has in recent months exchanged letters with the SEC to clarify how it applied new revenue-recognition accounting standards.

The company calls the letter exchange customary for a comment period following new accounting guidance that more than 200 other companies also received. Starbucks notes it is not required to restate prior financials or change accounting going forward.

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday on details about the company's communications with the SEC on how it recognizes revenue.