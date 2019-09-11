Analysts praise Apple TV+ pricing

Bank of America maintains a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL +1.7%) and raises the target from $240 to $250 after yesterday's fall launch event.
Key quote: "Perhaps the biggest surprise at the event was monthly price for Apple TV+ service, which was set at $4.99/month, which is lower than we expected, which makes it more attractive and can drive higher number of subscribers."
Barclays (Equal Weight, PT from $192 to $207): "The biggest surprise for us is $4.99/month for TV+ with a free one-yer subscription if customers purchase a new Apple device. This is reasonable pricing, given the small number of programs available during the first year, and should help Apple gain an initial audience base for its content."
