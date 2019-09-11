Yuma Energy (YUMA +162.1% ) more than doubles on news that Red Mountain Capital Partners bought all the company's senior secured bank debt, totaling ~$35M, ahead of an expected debt restructuring.

"This is the first step toward strengthening our capital base, improving our liquidity and positioning the company to pursue growth opportunities," Yuma says.

Yuma commits to meet the requirements for continued listing on the NYSE American stock exchange, maintain continued service by the current members of its board, and retain interim CEO Anthony Schnur as the company's CEO and a director, which are expected to be conditions to the contemplated restructuring.