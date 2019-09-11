Kroger Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $28.34B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, Kroger has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.

