ADP -1.3% as BofA sees value priced in

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is 1.3% lower after BofA cuts to Neutral, seeing full valuation after gains.

"We now see the positive fundamental aspects of the story largely priced in," analyst Jason Kupferberg writes at the tail end of a rally that's seen the stock rise by a third since the market's Christmas 2018 lows. Margin growth should be pressured if gains in fiscal 2019, he says.

On the other hand, Cowen has launched coverage at Outperform and sets a price target of $195, implying 20% upside. The firm looks at the 2019 margin expansion and sees "multiple paths for upside."

Sentiment is strong, with sell-side analysts rating it Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors bullish, and a Quant Rating of Bullish.