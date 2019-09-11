Semis gain after Apple event, trade optimism

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 1.1% compared to the tech sector's (NYSEARCA:XLK) 0.4% gain, +0.5% for the Nasdaq, and +0.3% for the S&P 500.

Semis move following Apple's fall launch event yesterday, which featured the expected incremental iPhone updates but pleased analysts with the lower-than-expected Apple TV+ pricing.

Micron is still gaining after this morning's Longbow upgrade on improving memory trends.

Earlier today, China exempted some U.S. goods from its retaliatory tariffs ahead of a planned meeting between the countries, which boosted optimism for China-exposed sectors.

Top semi movers: Inphi (IPHI +3.3% ), Marvell (MRVL +3% ), Skyworks (SWKS +3.1% ), Silicon Labs (SLAB +2.5% ), MKS Instruments (MKSI +1.7% ).

