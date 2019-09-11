Morgan Stanley sees PepsiCo as underappreciated

Morgan Stanley reiterates an Outperform rating on PepsiCo (PEP -0.5% ).

"We think superior PEP organic sales growth, and high EPS visibility post a rebase under a new CEO (in contrast to market concerns over whether PEP can hit its FY20 algorithm) are not fully priced into a discounted valuation vs. peers," writes analyst Dara Mohsenian.

Snacks are particular are seen as a growth driver for PepsiCo.

"We continue to believe that the market underestimates the mix shift occurring at Pepsi, with the beleaguered PBNA segment accounting for just 19% of profit in FY19, down from 26% in FY16, while the US snacks and international segments are now three-quarters of profit," notes Mohsenian.

MS raises its price target on PepsiCo to $149 from $143 based on a 25X 2020 PE multiple vs. 24X prior. The stepped-multiple reflects higher market/staples multiples in general. The PT is also well ahead of the average sell-side PT of $135.57.