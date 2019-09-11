BP to use gas cloud imaging, drones to combat methane emissions

BP (BP +1% ) says it will launch a new system of gas cloud imaging and aerial drones to detect, measure and reduce methane emissions in its projects around the world.

The company will use the data generated from the technology to help it improve on its methane intensity target of 0.2% from its upstream operations.

BP says the continuous measurement on new projects has been pilot tested and installed at its giant natural gas Khazzan field in Oman.

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and the primary component of natural gas; the Permian Basin, for example, has seen a massive increase in methane emissions from natural gas flaring and venting in recent years, driven by higher activity and a lack of gas pipelines near the oil wells.