Uber, Lyft gain after California governor's comments

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal: "As it relates to Uber (NYSE:UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), DoorDash (DOORD), others, some of the gig platforms, these remain ongoing negotiations, and regardless of what happens with AB5, I am committed, at least, to continuing those negotiations."

California legislators approved Assembly Bill 5, which requires companies like Uber and Lyft to treat contractors like employees. The proposed law would take effect on January 1, 2020.