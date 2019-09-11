US Foods updates on SGA deal

US Foods (USFD +2.7% ) announces it received conditional approval from the FTC to acquire SGA's Food Group of Companies for $1.8B. The five operating companies being acquired are Food Services of America, Systems Services of America, Amerifresh, Ameristar Meats and GAMPAC Express.

US Foods expects to close the acquisition in the next few days.

As a condition to receiving regulatory clearance from the FTC, US Foods will divest three FSA distribution facilities located in Washington, Idaho and North Dakota. The company says divestiture proceeds of approximately $90M will be used to reduce debt. The combined annual adjusted EBITDA of the facilities to be divested was approximately $21M in FY18.

Looking ahead, US Foods increasing the estimated annual run-rate for synergies from the deal to $65M from $55M, despite the divestiture of three facilities. US Foods expects to achieve the full run rate of synergies by the end of FY23. The transaction is expected to be modestly accretive to FY19 EPS and mid-single digit accretive to FY20 EPS.

Source: Press Release