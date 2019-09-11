Daqo inks polysilicon supply deal with JinkoSolar

Daqo New Energy (DQ +2.5% ) is higher following news it signed a two-year polysilicon supply agreement with JinkoSolar (JKS +2% ).

Under the deal terms, DQ will supply JKS with 12K-14.4K MT and 15.6K-21.6K MT of polysilicon during 2020 and 2021, respectively, with prices to be determined on a monthly basis according to market pricing.

"Once our Xinjiang polysilicon production facility expands to 70,000 MT capacity by the end of this year, we will be able to meet the rapidly growing demand from our mono-solar customers and the global solar PV industry," DQ says.