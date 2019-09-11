SQM bullish on long-term lithium demand

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM +3% ) says it expects to spend $2.1B over the next five years to boost lithium production amid an expected increase in demand for the battery metal.

More than $1.3B will be in lithium operations, with further amounts going towards growing its nitrates and iodine capacity and maintenance, CEO Ricardo Ramos says in an investor presentation.

Ramos expects SQM's lithium sales volume to reach 173K metric tons by 2025 through operations in Chile and Australia, which could result in a gross profit contribution of ~$1B by 2025.

"Considering both demand fundamentals and supply cost structure, equilibrium price could be higher than historic average, even in double digits," according to the presentation.