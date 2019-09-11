General Motors (GM -1.6% ) announces a recall of ~3.4M late-model pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles in the U.S. to address a braking issue that could increase the risks of crashing.

The automaker says in rare instances a mechanical vacuum pump that assists in braking may lose output over time, particularly at lower speeds. reducing the vehicle’s brake-assist function.

The NHTSA opened a probe on the issue last year after receiving 111 incident reports, including reports of nine crashes and two injuries.

The GM recall action covers 2-14-2018 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierras, as well as 2014-2018 Chevy Tahoes and Suburbans, GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades. The recall will see dealers recalibrate the electronic brake control module at no cost to customers.