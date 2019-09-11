HSBC weighs sale of French retail bank - WSJ

HSBC Holdings (HSBC +1% ) is preparing to put its French retail bank up for sale in one of its first strategic actions under new interim CEO Noel Quinn, WSJ reports.

The potential disposal of the money-losing French unit is part of a longer-term effort to shed businesses where the bank lacks scale or strategic need, according to the report.

The move comes as HSBC faces deterioration in its earnings from slowing growth in China and Hong Kong, its main source of profits.