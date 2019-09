Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of September 22 - 28 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (9/22): International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders, Nice, France (5 days). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD): Pimavanserin data.

MONDAY (9/23): Oppenheimer Fall Summit, NYC (2 days).

TUESDAY (9/24): UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Investor Day, NYC.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): Analyst Day.

WEDNESDAY (9/25): Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ): Business update, including data on JZP-258 and solriamfetol.

THURSDAY (9/26): EASL Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Summit, Seville, Spain (3 days). ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA): TAEUS data. Vtv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT): Data from NRF2/Bach1 program.

FDA Advisory Committee meeting: Oxycontin safety review on pediatric use.

FDA action date for Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Darzalex combo for certain multiple myeloma patients.

FRIDAY (9/27): FDA Advisory Committee meeting: Pediatric safety review on Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Singulair (montelukast).

ESMO, Barcelona (5 days). G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX): Trilaciclib, lerociclib and G1T48 data. Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME): SM-88 in pancreatic cancer. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH): Phase 3 data on ripretinib in 4th-line GIST. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN): AMG 510 in KRAS G12C-positive tumors. Merck: More than 80 abstracts, including Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in TNBC, Lynparza in ovarian and prostate cancer. Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO): Phase 3 data on Tibsovo in IDH1-positive cholangiocarcinoma. Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB): CLR 131 in relapsed/refractory DLBCL. Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS): Three posters on Rubraca. X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR): X4P-001 + Inlyta in renal cell carcinoma. ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN): Data from Phase 3 FORWARD I study of mirvetuximab soravtansine in FRα-positive, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN): Data on enfortumab vedotin, tisotumab vedotin and tucatinib. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 12 abstracts, including Erleada in prostate cancer and niraparib in prostate cancer. Amgen (AMGN): Data on Imlygic in melanoma, AMG 510, AMG 160, Xgeva, Vectibix. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY): Research across 18 tumor types. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): Data on 11 therapies across 22 cancer types. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): Abstracts include data on selpercatinib (LOXO-292) and Verzenio (abemaciclib).

SATURDAY (9/28): European Respiratory Society International Congress, Madrid (4 days). Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS): Phase 1b data on PRS-060 in asthma.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY): Webcast on ESMO presentations