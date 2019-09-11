Aegion awarded two Tite Liner system contracts in the Middle East

Sep. 11, 2019 12:48 PM ETAegion Corporation (AEGN)AEGNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Aegion (AEGN +2.2%) has been awarded two contracts with a combined value of ~$11M from local contractors working for a large oil and gas pipeline operator in Saudi Arabia.
  • The contract was awarded to United Special Technical Services, LLC, a joint venture between United Pipeline Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Aegion, and Special Technical Services LLC of Oman. United Pipeline owns a 51% interest in the joint venture.
  • More than 25 miles of 42-inch diameter seawater transport pipelines will be rehabilitated using United’s Tite Liner® system, a high-density polyethylene liner.
  • Work is expected to begin in 4Q19 and continue for the next two years.
