Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products

The Trump administration is prepping a ban on flavored e-cigarettes as federal agencies probe an outbreak of a lung problem that killed at least six people and reportedly led to the sickness of hundreds of others. A potential link between THC vaping and lung disease is at the heart of the investigation.

President Trump and U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar have both confirmed that a ban is possible after the vaping issues are investigated.

The potential for federal action has been telegraphed to investors over the last few weeks.

