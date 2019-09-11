White House to meet oil, ag reps in bid to hash out biofuel deal - Reuters

The White House will hold meetings today with representatives from the biofuel and oil refining industries, as the Trump administration seeks a deal to help farmers by pumping up U.S. ethanol demand, Reuters reports.

The separate meetings - one with agriculture reps, another with oil refiners - reportedly will discuss Trump's plan to increase biofuel blending mandates after its decision last month to exempt 31 refineries from an obligation to blend ethanol with gasoline angered farmers.

So far, a proposal to boost nationwide blending quotas by 1B gallons next year has fallen short of demands of farmers and the biofuel industry.

Potentially relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, VLO, PSX, MPC, PEIX, REGI, ANDE, REX

ETF: CORN, FUE