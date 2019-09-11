Apple TV+ seen having limited impact on Netflix

Bank of America Merrill Lynch crunches the numbers to find a huge content advantage for Netflix (NFLX +0.8% ) vs. Apple TV+.

"While we are closely monitoring the heightened competitive environment for Netflix, we don’t see Apple TV+ in its current form as likely to disrupt Netflix’s positioning as the subscription video-on-demand staple for consumers," notes analyst Nat Schindler.

The BAML team notes Apple TV+'s 9 titles available at launch is dwarfed by the +400 original series titles available on Netflix today and grand total of 3,992 movies and 1,823 series available on the service.

"We see Apple TV+ as likely to be hit-driven in the near term, with subscribers turning it on and off based on whether a series gains mainstream appeal. Until Apple’s content library gains scale to compare to Netflix or Amazon, it is likely as a nice-to-have for Apple device users/buyers and no substitute for Netflix’s large catalog of licensed content and originals."

The firm has a Buy rating and price objective of $450 on NFLX vs. the sell-side consensus rating of Outperform and PT of $387.68.