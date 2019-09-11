GameStop reveals more store closings coming

GameStop (GME -9.4% ) tipped off during its earnings call that it's on track to close between 180 and 200 underperforming stores globally by the end of the fiscal year.

The company says the planned closings are more opportunistic, but it will apply a more "definitive analytic approach" in the future that it anticipates will yield a much larger tranche of closures over the coming 12 months to 24 months.

"Optimizing our store base for an increasingly digital world is essential for the future and increasing the profit productivity," stated CEO George Sherman during the call.

