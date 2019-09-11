Newmont Goldcorp upgraded at BMO on deep pipeline of opportunities

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM +1.5% ) moves higher as BMO Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $50 price target, lifted from $45, as the company is overseeing a "deep pipeline" of opportunities, including the Tanami Expansion.

NEM is backed by a strong record of execution after delivering $2B in improvements since 2013, notes BMO's Andrew Kaip, adding that incoming CEO Tom Palmer boasts the necessary experience to drive the Goldcorp assets to full potential over the coming 24-36 months.

Kaip says NEM shares trade at a discount at 1.2x vs. 2.1x for peers, and the company's risk-reward profile is compelling even if a shift to a bullish stance at this time proves to be premature.

NEM's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish.