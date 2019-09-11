Senate Commerce calls tech hearing on mass violence/extremism

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation has set a hearing next Wednesday at which it will hear from Facebook (FB +1% ), Twitter (TWTR -0.2% ) and Google (GOOG +0.7% , GOOGL +0.7% ).

The title of the hearing is “Mass Violence, Extremism, and Digital Responsibility" and it's the latest summoning of Big Tech to Capitol Hill to speak about societal effects.

"In light of recent incidents of mass violence, this hearing will examine the proliferation of extremism online and explore the effectiveness of industry efforts to remove violent content from online platforms," the committee says in its description.