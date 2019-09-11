Analysts out positive on Chesapeake's debt-for-stock swap

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +0.3% ) surrenders sizeable early gains amid a drop in crude oil prices, but some Wall Street analysts are upbeat on the company's plan to issue 250M-plus common shares in exchange for debt.

CHK slid 3.2% yesterday after it unveiled an agreement with a “large, multi-asset investment manager” to issue 250.7M common shares for $458M in convertible preferred stock and senior notes.

SunTrust's Neal Dingmann says the debt-for-equity swap simplifies CHK's capital structure and is a "good faith move" to signal to investors that the debt market is open as the company looks for strategic ways to reduce debt.

Imperial Capital's Jason Wrangler also likes the move, saying while CHK "has used asset sales and other initiatives to reduce debt over the last few years, in the current environment with volatile/low commodity prices and limited capital markets access, this transaction is one of the few tools available" to the company.