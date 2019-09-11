GE's stake reduction in Baker Hughes draws mixed reviews

Baker Hughes (BHGE -7.6% ) falls and General Electric (GE +2% ) rises after GE cuts its ownership stake to ~39.5% from 50.3% via BHGE's repurchase of $250M of its class B common stock and GE's secondary offering of 105M class A shares.

Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro says even while BHGE shares initially weakened on the offering, the news is positive as a major step towards removing the overhang of GE's ownership; he reiterates a Buy rating and $34 price target on BHGE.

But analysts at RBC Capital trim their 2020 EPS estimate for BHGE to $1.50 from $1.62, citing lower operating margins as well as the change in class A share count.

For GE, the fact that the company is selling its BHGE stake at current prices - Tuesday's $24.11 closing price suggests the sale will yield ~$3.2B, or $400M lower than would have been implied if GE's March valuations had held - signals it does not expect much of a rebound anytime soon and that it cannot afford to wait around for one, Bloomberg's Brooke Sutherland writes.