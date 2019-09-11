Telefónica looking to speed up tower monetization

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) is moving to accelerate a strategy of monetizing tower assets after some success in cutting its debt pile.

The board has given the go-ahead to a strategy to draw some €830M in revenues and €360M in OIBDA from about 68,000 sites owned globally -- about 18,000 through tower infrastructure group Telxius. And it thinks the sites will only require €25M in maintenance capital expenditure for the year, Telecoms.com notes.

The company had weighed a potential IPO of Telxius, which fell through.

Cost savings had reduced Telefónica debt to €41.785B by the end of 2018.