Aridis Pharma down 21% after corporate presentation

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS -21.3% ) slumps on almost an 8x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 67K shares, on the heels of a corporate presentation by CEO Vu Truong, Ph.D. at H.C. Wainwright's Global Investment Conference that apparently disappointed investors.

The biopharma firm develops treatments for infectious diseases. Lead candidate is AR-301 (Salvecin), a fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody that targets Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) alpha-toxin for the potential treatment of methicillin-resistant and methicillin-sensitive S. aureus infections.