Agco and Oshkosh upgraded, Actuant downgraded at J.P. Morgan

Agco (AGCO +1.9% ) and Oshkosh (OSK +1.4% ) are upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at J.P. Morgan, as the U.S. machinery sector still lags the broader market YTD but has outperformed since Labor Day amid a rotation into cyclicals.

JPM analyst Ann Duignan sees North America and Europe truck demand at or beyond peak, North America construction equipment "perhaps rolling over" in 2020, North America agriculture equipment demand likely stagnating near mid-cycle, and mining equipment slowly approaching mid-cycle.

In her upgrade of AGCO and OSK, Duignan thinks both stocks look undervalued with relatively limited downside risk to earnings estimates.

Duignan also downgrades Actuant (ATU +1.7% ) to Underweight from Neutral, seeing risk that management will overpay for acquisitions should it pursue the pipeline of potential targets.

She maintains Overweight ratings on Caterpillar (CAT +1.6% ), Eaton (ETN +0.9% ) and Terex (TEX +2.5% ), as well as Underweight ratings on Allison Transmission (ALSN -0.3% ) and Deere (DE +0.3% ).

AGCO's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.

