Gevo hits YTD on new biofuels partnership

Gevo (GEVO +5% ) jumps after signing an agreement with Australia's Leaf Resources to explore the potential use of cellulosic derived sugars and glycerol from Leaf and the ability to convert them to hydrocarbon molecules useful as fuels or chemicals.

Gevo says the first phase of the partnership will develop the feasibility of a potential facility, followed by phases investigating the commercial development and commercialization of the project.

"Leaf's progress in Malaysia and Queensland, in addition to the comprehensive work it has undertaken with regard to its Glycell process, creates the potential for a mutually beneficial relationship," says Gevo CEO Patrick Gruber.