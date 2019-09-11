Baker Hughes' big drop a buying opportunity, Tudor Pickering says

Sep. 11, 2019 4:10 PM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)BKR, SLBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Baker Hughes (BHGE -7.6%) share weakness today presents a buying opportunity, Tudor Pickering says following news that GE will give up its majority stake in the oil services company.
  • Tudor's desk says it would buy BHGE shares at sub-$22.50 and become more aggressive sub-$22, although the firm rates BHGE as a Hold.
  • If investors are seeking a pair trade, Tudor says to look at going long BHGE while short Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).
  • BHGE shares finish with their worst loss since April 30, while analysts offered mixed opinions on GE's stake reduction.
