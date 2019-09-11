Lovesac provides Q3 guidance on call

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the call announced new partnership with Macy’s to pilot four permanent shop in shop test locations, aiming at increasing brand awareness and drive customer acquisition.

Company expects Q3 revenue to be below the low end of annual growth target with growth of ~30%.

Company says they expect to see a deceleration in total comp sales in Q3 with Q3 comps expected to be slightly ahead of Q3 total sales growth with a significant increase in total comp sales in Q4.

Expects a larger Q3 adj. EBITDA loss than reported in Q2, followed by a substantial improvement in Q4.

Lovesac earnings call transcript