Oxford Industries -9% after tariffs impact profit guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) reports comparable sales were up 3% in Q2 after rising 7% during the same period a year ago.

"The top-line performance of our full-price direct to consumer channels was offset by lower wholesale sales and some softness in our outlet store business," notes the company.

Gross margin was 59.8% of sales vs. 59.5% consensus and 59.4% a year ago. Operating margin came in 13.8% of sales vs. 13.4% a year ago.

OXM revised FY19 guidance to incorporate an estimated $0.20 per share impact resulting from additional tariffs in the second half of the year. FY20 EPS of $4.25 to $4.45 is anticipated vs. $4.54 consensus.

Shares of Oxford are down 9.11% AH.

