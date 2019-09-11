Buybacks ordered up at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) unveils a new four-year share buyback program of up to $400M worth of shares.

The new buybacks are incremental to the remaining balance of the company’s share repurchase program that was authorized last February.

Management statement: "While the Wolverine team is focused on driving the global growth of our brands and improving bottom-line performance, we are fortunate to be in an enviable position of having significant capacity to allocate capital in a variety of ways to enhance shareholder value."

Source: Press Release