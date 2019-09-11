Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) falls 4% after the Q1 report met EPS estimates but missed on revenue.

Q1 revenue breakdown: Cloud services and license support, $6.81B (consensus: $6.77B); Hardware, $815M (-10% Y/Y; consensus: $837.9M); Service, $786M (-3% Y/Y; consensus: $807.9M).

CEO news: Mark Hurd will take a leave of absence for health-related reasons. Co-CEO Safra Catz and Larry Ellison will cover Hurd's duties while he is away.

Buyback: The board adds $15B to the share repurchase program.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.