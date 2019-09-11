Emerson notes order boost of 2%

In an SEC filing, Emerson (NYSE:EMR) says trailing three-month orders rose 2%.

Underlying orders rose 3%, excluding a 1% unfavorable currency impact.

In Automation Solutions, orders rose 4% (up 5% underlying and unfavorable currency impact of 1%), in line with management expectations. Americas were up slightly amid more stable demand in North America and moderating growth in Latin America; Europe orders were up mid-single digits and Asia was up high single digits.

In Commercial & Residential Solutions, orders fell 3% (underlying down 2%, with unfavorable currency impact of 1%), trailing management expectations due to continued unfavorable weather in North America and slower conditions in global professional tools markets.

It's set to report Q4 and full-year results Nov. 5 before the market open; it's expected to post EPS of $1.09 on revenues of $5.04B.