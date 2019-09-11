CryoLife inks stent graft distribution deal with Endospan with option to acquire

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) inks a distribution and credit facility agreement with Israeli device maker Endospan related to the latter's NEXUS endovascular stent graft system.

Under the terms of the deal, CryoLife will have exclusive distribution rights in Europe and an option to acquire Endospan following the approval of NEXUS in the U.S. for $10M upfront and $15M in debt financing contingent on Endospan's progress on its U.S. clinical trial.

Under the purchase option, CryoLife may purchase Endospan at any time within 90 days of U.S. approval for up to $250M, including a $100M guaranteed payment and up to $100M in commercial milestones in year one after option exercise.

The company says the transaction will not have a material effect on its 2019 guidance.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, September 12, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the deal.