Boeing CEO sticks with early Q4 target date for 737 MAX flights

Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg says the company is still targeting an early Q4 return for the grounded 737 MAX and currently has no plans to change its production plans.

"We don't see anything right now that would drive us to those actions," Muilenburg told a Morgan Stanley conference in California, while cautioning that regulators ultimately will decide when the MAX can fly again.

"A phased ungrounding of the airplane among regulators around the world is a possibility," the CEO also said.

Major MAX customers have expressed concern that splits among regulators could delay the final approval process.

Boeing continues to plan on keeping monthly production of its 737 line at 42, raising output when the plane is cleared to fly again to a targeted rate of 57 by the end of next year, although a cut or pause remains an option, Muilenburg said.