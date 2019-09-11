Blackstone / GSO announces monthly distributions

Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declares $0.107/share quarterly dividend, -3.6% decrease from prior dividend of $0.111.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declares $0.111/share monthly dividend, -2.6% decrease from prior dividend of $0.114.

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declares $0.119/share monthly dividend, -2.5% decrease from prior dividend of $0.122.

Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 23; ex-div Sept. 20.

Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 24; ex-div Oct. 23.

Payable Nov. 29; for shareholders of record Nov. 22; ex-div Nov. 21.

Press Release