Court OK's Weatherford Chapter 11 plan

Weatherford (OTCPK:WFTIQ) wins approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston of a Chapter 11 plan that will cut more than $6B in debt from the company's books.

WFT's plan gives 94% of the restructured company to bondholders who should recover ~63% of what they are owed based on the company's valuation, and a 5% equity stake will be set aside for a management incentive plan.

The remaining 1% will be distributed to current shareholders who also will receive warrants to purchase additional shares of the restructured company.

Courts in Ireland and Bermuda also must approve the debt-cutting plan before it can take effect.