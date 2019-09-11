Aurora Cannabis -10% as Q4 revenues, margins fall shy

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is down 9.9% postmarket after revenues and margins disappointed in its fiscal Q4 earnings report.

Revenues rose 52% sequentially to just under C$99M, but fell C$4.6M short of consensus, while gross margin on cannabis net revenue ($94.6M, up 61% Q/Q) came in at 58%.

EBITDA loss of C$11.7M was an improvement from last quarter's loss of C$36.6M.

Canadian consumer cannabis revenue rose 52% to C$44.9M; medical cannabis revenue rose 10% to C$29.7M; and whole revenues were C$20.1M.

Meanwhile, cash cost to produce fell 20% from last quarter, to C$1.14/gram. Production volume rose 86% sequentially, to 29,034 kgs.

"We continue to see strong growth in cannabis revenues in both medical and consumer categories," says CFO Glen Ibbott. "Our cultivation execution continues to drive production costs lower and improve gross margins."

"We are working to extend our reach in the U.S. markets," adds CEO Terry Booth. "Our partnership with the UFC is a basis to explore CBD-from-hemp and hemp food products. We are also exploring additional opportunities and leveraging our Strategic Advisor."

Conference call to come tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET.

