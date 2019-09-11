House passes bills banning oil and gas drilling off Atlantic, Pacific coasts

The U.S. House passes legislation that would permanently ban new oil and gas drilling off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and extend a moratorium on drilling off Florida's Gulf of Mexico coast.

The House also is expected to vote on a bill that would stop the Trump administration from opening Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling.

Coastal lawmakers from both parties said the bills would protect U.S. coasts from drilling that can pollute crucial waters; opponents, mostly Republicans, argued banning offshore drilling would hurt U.S. energy production, place the U.S. behind global competitors and put national security at risk.

The legislation now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate, where action is unlikely.

