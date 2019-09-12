Baker Hughes prices secondary offering by General Electric

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) prices its upsized secondary offering of 115M class A common stock at $21.50/share.

The greenshoe option is for another 17.25M shares. Closing date is September 16, 2019.

The company to repurchase 11.87M class B common stock from one or more of GE and its affiliates together with an equal number of associated membership interests of Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC at the price at which the underwriters will purchase class A common stock from the selling stockholders in the offering.

The Company intends to fund the share repurchase with cash on hand and other available sources of liquidity.

Shares -2.2% after hours to $21.80

Press Release

Prior: GE to give up majority control of Baker Hughes after share sale