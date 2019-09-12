AB InBev revives plan for Hong Kong listing

IPO flakiness... Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is continuing to explore an IPO in Hong Kong of its Asia Pacific unit, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (BUDBC), two months after it pulled the planned listing.

The world's largest brewer was aiming to sell as much as $9.8B in Budweiser stock, but then offloaded its Australian subsidiary for $11.3B, to seek relief from its heavy debt burden.

An aggressive spending spree in recent years left the Belgian brewer with more than $100B in debt at a time when beer sales are slowing worldwide.