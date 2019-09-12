OPEC convenes ministerial monitoring committee

Oil pared an earlier slump as the U.S. postponed China tariff increases by two weeks, while traders continue to watch the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi for any headlines that could move prices.

OPEC+ is scheduled to hold its ministerial monitoring committee meeting on the sidelines of the conference that includes Saudi Arabia's new oil minister.

"To achieve market stability, it's important we sustain a high level of cohesiveness," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said ahead of gathering.

Crude futures +0.3% to $55.94/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX, USAI, NRGD, NRGU, NRGZ, YGRN, NRGO, AOIL